Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

HP govt to soon implement 10% quota for economically weak in general category: CM

In a press statement issued, Jai Ram Thakur termed the new legislation providing reservation to economically weaker general category people in government jobs and education as historic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Himachal Pradesh government will soon implement the 10 percent reservation in government jobs and education to economically backward section in the general category in letter and spirit, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on January 15.

The chief minister said the decision would prove a boon to the economically weak families of the general category as they would also get opportunity in jobs and admissions to the educational institutions.

He said the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' of the Centre and the state governments has been further strengthened with this new law.

The constitutional provision to provide 10 percent reservation in government jobs and education to economically backward section in the general category came into force on January 14.

The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 received the assent of the President on January 12.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:22 pm

