HP govt to construct 2,500-km of roads in 2018-19: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government would construct 2,500-km of roads in 2018-19 and a provision of Rs 100-crore has been made for this purpose in the state Budget, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said.

The chief minister made the announcement at a public meeting in Una district's Pandoga after laying the foundation stone for a bridge over Padehal Khud.

The 22-metre-long bridge on the Una-Pirnigah-Bihru link road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1-crore and is expected to benefit over 2,500 people of three villages, he said.

Thakur also inaugurated a bridge over Chattra Khud on the Behdala-Chattra-Pirnigah road.

"The state government has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. The Centre is sympathetic towards the developmental needs of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

"Rival parties are opposing the recently presented Budget only to divert the attention of the people from this development-oriented Budget," the chief minister said.

The previous government in the state opened 16 degree colleges in the last days of its tenure by making a provision of just Rs 1 lakh per college, he claimed.

Even a primary health centre was "opened in a place that does not exist", Thakur said.

"These spoke volumes of the desperation of the previous government to retain power by any means (in the last polls in the state). The people of the state have given a massive mandate to the BJP," he said .

The chief minister reiterated that his government was committed to provide transparent and responsive governance.

Thakur also announced Rs 2.80 crore for the constructing of a link road from Nagnoli to Harijan Basti, Rs 1.28 crore for the Panjwar Bathari road, Rs. 1.20 crore for a road from Santoshgarh Polia to Batkalan in the district.

The chief minister also announced construction of the Subuvana-Baliwal road under the Mukhiya Mantri Sadak Yojna and Rs 3 crore for annual maintenance of roads.

He said adequate funds would be provided for construction of Beet irrigation schemes and announced installation of 25 tube wells for the area.

The matter regarding channelisation of various rivulets of the area would be taken up at the earliest and Rs 5.20 crore would be provided for completion of various senior secondary schools building, he said

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the lift irrigation scheme at Ispur under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.