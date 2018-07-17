HP CM Thakur urges Gadkari to notify 25 road stretches as National Highways

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to notify 25 road stretches of the state as National Highways, according to a release issued here today.

During a meeting with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi, the Thakur told him that Himachal Pradesh is a hill state with unique geographical and topographical conditions and roads were the lifelines and solution to ensure equitable development, it stated.

The Chief Minister demanded Centre's intervention in resuming work on the national highway from Kiratpur to Ner Chowk as it is the main road that leads to Kullu-Manali.

He requested Gadkari to take action in making Pathankot-Mandi and Shimla-Mataour roads four lanes keeping in view heavy traffic on these stretches.