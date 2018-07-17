App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

HP CM Thakur urges Gadkari to notify 25 road stretches as National Highways

The Chief Minister demanded Centre's intervention in resuming work on the national highway from Kiratpur to Ner Chowk as it is the main road that leads to Kullu-Manali.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to notify 25 road stretches of the state as National Highways, according to a release issued here today.

During a meeting with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi, the Thakur told him that Himachal Pradesh is a hill state with unique geographical and topographical conditions and roads were the lifelines and solution to ensure equitable development, it stated.

The Chief Minister demanded Centre's intervention in resuming work on the national highway from Kiratpur to Ner Chowk as it is the main road that leads to Kullu-Manali.

He requested Gadkari to take action in making Pathankot-Mandi and Shimla-Mataour roads four lanes keeping in view heavy traffic on these stretches.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.