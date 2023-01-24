 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The chief minister discussed various development projects under implementation in the state and requested the prime minister for liberal assistance from the centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Sukhu termed the meeting a courtesy call.

The chief minister discussed various development projects under implementation in the state and requested the prime minister for liberal assistance from the centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works.

The chief minister assured the prime minister that the state government will effectively implement centrally launched schemes Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna, aimed at revolutionising infrastructure, and Parvatmala Yojna for the construction of ropeways, according to a state government statement.