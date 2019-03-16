HP CM Jairam Thakur lauds 2 Padma Shri awardees

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur congratulated epidemiologist Omesh Kumar Bharti and professor Jagat Ram on receiving the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16.

Bharti and Ram, the director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, were presented the Padma award for their work in medicine at a function in New Delhi.

In a tweet, Thakur congratulated Bharti and appreciated his work on rabies prevention, saying it had not only brought laurels to the state in the country, but also globally.

In another tweet, the chief minister retweeted a picture from the President's official page and wrote: "Dr Jagat Ram is providing appreciable services in the healthcare sector. We are proud of you".

Ram has been recognised for his innovative work in surgical procedures and charitable healthcare services.