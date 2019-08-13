App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Howdy Modi! Here's all you need about PM Modi's address in Houston on September 22

This will be PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the PM in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian-American community in Houston on September 22.

The event, named ‘Howdy Modi!’, will be organised during his visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly session. It will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organization that promotes cooperation between the US and India.

Here’s all you need to know about Howdy Modi!

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

The event will be organised at the sprawling NRG football stadium.

Attendance to the summit is free, but passes have to be obtained which is now open for public. Passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and exclusively through an online registration process.

Over 39,000 people have signed up in the first two weeks. The deadline to register with an organization code for the event is August 18.

There are more than 1,000 volunteers and 650 Welcome Partner organisations for the event, said the Texas India Forum.

This will be PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the PM in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May. The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

Houston has one of the largest concentration of Indian-Americans in the US. According to WISERTrade, the US Census Bureau, and the Foreign Trade Division, in 2019 (year to date), India is Houston's fourth-largest trading partner just behind Brazil, China and Mexico.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #world

