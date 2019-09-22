'Howdy, Modi' event: PM Modi doing 'truly exceptional job' for India, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on September 22 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a “truly exceptional job for India” and called the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event a “profoundly historic event”.

Addressing an over 50,000-strong Indian-American community at the event in Houston, Texas, President Trump called PM Modi one of his “most devoted and most loyal friends” and said that the relationship between India and the US is “stronger than ever before”.

“I can tell you that you have never had a better President than Donald Trump. The prime minister knows that. I am happy to report that the relationship between India and America is stronger than before,” Trump said while addressing the gathering.

Trump stated that US is working with India to finalise new defence deals soon and "to enhance space cooperation".

Touching upon the issues of security, Trump said that his administration is “committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islam”.

“Both US and India also understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is important for both the US and India, we understand that,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, before leaving for Houston, Trump had said that Modi and him are going to “have good time” at the mega event.

“We will be going to Houston and we will be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said.