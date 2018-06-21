How traffic flow affects travel time in Mumbai and Delhi

Data from Uber Movement, a free tool that shares dynamic insights about traffic and mobility in areas where Uber operates, reveals that travel time almost doubles during peak hour along the more frequented routes in major Indian cities.

The data also reveals that traffic is often skewed in one direction during office hours, showcasing that economic activity in a city is often limited to certain areas.

According to the data, average travel time during morning peak hours (7 am to 10 am) on a typical weekday, while commuting from suburbs to the city centre in cities like Delhi and Mumbai is considerably higher than the time taken during the lean hours (midnight to 7 am) on the same route.

In Delhi, the additional travel time along the Delhi-Gurugram Highway was 77 percent, while in the case of Mumbai, travelling along the Western Express Highway (WEH) from the suburbs of Borivali to Parel, a quintessential commercial hub, takes twice the time during peak hours compared to the lean hours.

While the metro construction along the Western Express Highway might have hindered the traffic situation this year, data from previous years reveal that travel time during peak hours was 80 percent higher than that during the lean hours.

The direction of the traffic is also an important factor. Delhi, for example, has a mixed flow of traffic, with marginally more people travelling from the city centre to suburbs, than the other direction, while Mumbai traffic is overwhelmingly skewed in one direction, as traffic is significantly more while travelling from suburbs to city centres during the morning and vice versa in the evening.

Seasonal patterns also come into play. For instance, traffic in both Delhi and Mumbai is the worst during the monsoon months of July and August. The data reveals that in Mumbai, the traffic is the lightest during May when most schools are shut for summer break.

Analysis of the current data provided by Uber Movement with

historical data reveals that travel time in both cities increased significantly between January 2016 and March 2018.

Similar studies like the study by Neema Davis and other researchers from IIT Madras affirmed that average speed of traffic during 2013 in New Delhi reduced to 33.6 kmph from 34.3 kmph, with increased congestion being the primary cost.