Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to use cVIGIL app to register poll code violation complaints

Through this app, all citizens will be able to record any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on their mobile phone and share it with election authorities to help them take punitive measures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a bid to empower citizens and ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) introduced cVIGIL app. cVIGIL stands for ‘vigilant citizen’ and focus on the proactive role citizens can play for fair polls.

The dummy application is an Android-based mobile app. To inform election authorities about any misdemeanour, one has to click a picture or make a video before uploading it on the app with a brief explainer. The plaintiff can also go incognito, if he or she wishes to.

This is the beta version of the app and has been launched to help both citizens and election staff acquaint themselves with its features, by letting them send dummy data.

We break down below, how to use the app to register a complaint.

After installing the app, log on to cvigil.eci.nic.in

You can log in anonymously or by registering personal details.

Once you have logged in, the various MCC will be listed as below:

  • Money Distribution

  • Gifts/Coupons Distribution

  • Liquor Distribution

  • Posters/Banners without permission

  • Display of Firearms, Intimidation

  • Vehicles or Convoys without permission

  • Paid News

  • Property Defacement

  • Transportation of Voters on polling day

  • Campaigning within 200 meters of the polling booth.

  • Campaigning during ban period

  • Religious or Communal speeches/messages

  • Use of speakers beyond permitted time.

  • Putting Posters without declaration

  • Transportation of public for rallies

  • Others

Now, after deciding which category the violation falls under, take a photo or make a video of the incident and upload it. Make sure there is only one photograph uploaded per incident; if it’s a video it should not exceed 2 minutes.

One must note here, the app does not allow users to upload stored photos or videos. Also, within five minutes of feeding the media, the user has to fill in a brief description of the incident.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

