How to use cVIGIL app to register poll code violation complaints

In a bid to empower citizens and ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) introduced cVIGIL app. cVIGIL stands for ‘vigilant citizen’ and focus on the proactive role citizens can play for fair polls.

Through this app, all citizens will be able to record any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on their mobile phone and share it with election authorities to help them take punitive measures.

The dummy application is an Android-based mobile app. To inform election authorities about any misdemeanour, one has to click a picture or make a video before uploading it on the app with a brief explainer. The plaintiff can also go incognito, if he or she wishes to.

This is the beta version of the app and has been launched to help both citizens and election staff acquaint themselves with its features, by letting them send dummy data.

We break down below, how to use the app to register a complaint.

After installing the app, log on to cvigil.eci.nic.in

You can log in anonymously or by registering personal details.



Money Distribution



Gifts/Coupons Distribution



Liquor Distribution



Posters/Banners without permission



Display of Firearms, Intimidation



Vehicles or Convoys without permission



Paid News



Property Defacement



Transportation of Voters on polling day



Campaigning within 200 meters of the polling booth.



Campaigning during ban period



Religious or Communal speeches/messages



Use of speakers beyond permitted time.



Putting Posters without declaration



Transportation of public for rallies



Others



Once you have logged in, the various MCC will be listed as below:

Now, after deciding which category the violation falls under, take a photo or make a video of the incident and upload it. Make sure there is only one photograph uploaded per incident; if it’s a video it should not exceed 2 minutes.

One must note here, the app does not allow users to upload stored photos or videos. Also, within five minutes of feeding the media, the user has to fill in a brief description of the incident.