How to update date of birth on Aadhaar card?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. Your Aadhaar number is very important and it should have all the correct details with regard to your name, address, mobile number, gender and date of birth. If, for some reason, your Aadhaar card has incorrect date of birth, you will have to get it corrected. An Aadhaar card is used as a proof of age in many cases and it is important to verify the date of birth before you use it anywhere. If you want to know how to change DoB in Aadhaar card, follow the steps mentioned below. You need to know that it is not possible for Aadhaar card correction online date of birth, the only way you can do this is offline.

How to update DOB on Aadhaar card

- Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.- Fill in the Aadhaar update form and mention your date of birth on it.- You need not mention the date of birth that is printed on the card.- In order to change your date of birth, you will have to submit proof of the correct date of birth with the form.- The executive at the enrolment centre will take the biometrics and will authenticate your identity.- He will then hand over an acknowledgment slip to you.- The acknowledgment slip will have an URN which you can use to check your Aadhaar update request- You now have to pay a fee of Rs 25 at the centre.- Your date of birth will be updated within 90 days and you will receive your new Aadhaar card at your registered address.

- The supported proof for date of birth corrections include certificate of birth, passport of the applicant, SSLC certificate/ book, or date of birth certificate on a letterhead issued by a gazetted officer.

Steps to make name correction in Aadhaar online

It’s possible for you to change your name in your Aadhaar card online. Sometimes, there is a mistake in the name due to a typing error by the official or due to an error made by you while filling the enrolment form. However, you can get your name corrected in Aadhaar online. Here is what you need to do.

- Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal SSUP- You will now have to click on Update Aadhaar.- Now provide your 12-digit Aadhaar card number.- You will now have to enter the text verification code in the box and then click on send OTP.- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.- You need to enter the OTP in order to login to the Aadhaar account.- You can also use the TOTP feature for the purpose of authentication.- Now choose what you want to update and click on the Submit Update Request button.- Tick the declaration and click on Proceed.- You will have to upload a document as a proof for the purpose of verification and then click on Submit.- The BPO service provider will verify if the details match with the proof attached by you and will then forward the request to UIDAI. If the request is updated, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with a URN.

- You can download the latest version of Aadhaar and use URN to check the status.

Steps to make name correction in Aadhaar offline

If you want to make a correction in your name in Aadhaar offline, you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

- First, download and then fill the Aadhaar correction form.- Fill in the correct name in your form and submit it with relevant identity proof.- Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre with a fee of Rs 25.- The executive at the centre will update the request and will give you an acknowledgement slip with a URN.- Use this URN to check the status of your request.

- You will receive a new Aadhaar card within 90 days of making the request.

FAQs

Here are a few common questions answered for you.

What can I update through the Self Service Update Portal of Aadhaar?

Is there any criteria to be met in order to request for changes online?

Do I need to submit my update request in a local language?

What if my mobile number is not registered with UIDAI?

Can I update information related to my child?

How can I update the address for my child in Aadhaar?

You can update all details mentioned in your Aadhaar card by visiting one of the Aadhaar enrolment centres. This includes your demographic and biometric details.If you want to change the address online, you need to submit a scanned copy of the proof of address. If this copy is not accepted by UIDAI, the request will be rejected.You can choose to submit the request in any language you are comfortable with. There is no such issue with regard to the language when it comes to updating Aadhaar.If the mobile number is not registered with UIDAI, you will not be able to receive any online facilities related to Aadhaar. You can get your mobile number registered by simply visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre.Either one of the parents needs to mention Aadhaar details for the child. If a change is done in their card, they will have to get it updated in the Aadhaar card of their child as well.

You can get your Aadhaar card updated with new address and provide it as a proof of address for updating the address of your child.