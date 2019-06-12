How to link your Aadhaar Card with Income Tax Return?

Under the Income Tax Act, it is compulsory for resident Indians to submit their Aadhaar number while applying for the allotment of a Permanent Account Number (PAN) and for submitting income tax return. You need to link your Aadhaar with PAN before you file your income tax return. The process of income tax Aadhaar link is simple and straightforward.

Process of Linking Aadhaar to Income Tax Returns

You can link Aadhaar card to income tax return in a few simple steps.

- Visit the official income tax department portal.

- Go to the tab ‘Quick Links’ and click on Link Aadhaar.

- You will now be directed to the Link Aadhaar page.

- Here you will have to provide details of your PAN, Aadhaar number and name according to Aadhaar card and the Captcha code.

- Once you have entered all the details, you need to click on Link Aadhaar at the end of the page in order to complete the linking process.

Once you have submitted the income tax link Aadhaar request, you can check the status of the same. Follow the steps mentioned below to check if your Aadhaar and income tax return has been successfully linked.

- Visit the Link Aadhaar page on the official website of Income Tax Department and click on ‘Click here’.

- Now check the status by entering the PAN and your Aadhaar number.

- Once you enter the details, you need to click on View Aadhaar link status.

E-verifying your Income Tax Return using Aadhaar Card

- You will be able to view the status of your Aadhaar link.

Once your Aadhaar is linked with PAN, you can e-verify the return using your Aadhaar number. Follow the steps mentioned below to verify your returns.

- Upload the income tax return through the e-filing website of the income tax department.

- After this is done, you will have to decide on the mode of verification for the return.

There will be four options for you to choose from. These include:

- I have an EVC to e-verify my return.

- I do not have an EVC and would like to generate a new EVC to e-verify my return.

- I would like to generate an Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

- I would like to send the income tax return or I would like to e-verify it later.

- Choose the third option which says generate an Aadhaar OTP. It will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- You now need to enter the OTP number and hit on Submit.

- You will receive a message which reads ‘Return successfully e-verified. Download the Acknowledgement.’

FAQs

I do not have an Aadhaar. Can I e-file?

I am not in India and I do not have an Aadhaar card. Is it possible to apply for an Aadhaar card from outside the country?

I am unable to link my PAN to Aadhaar because of a mismatch in my name. How should I resolve this issue?

Whenever I try to link my Aadhaar with PAN, I see a popup which says authentication failed.

Is it possible to link my PAN and Aadhaar card without logging in to the income tax department website or without creating an account on it?

I will be returning to India later this year. Do I have to get my Aadhaar done or am I exempted from the same?

I do not fall in the taxable income bracket. So do I need to get my Aadhaar and link to PAN?

- This acknowledgement will also be sent to your registered email ID.Here are some common questions about income tax Aadhaar answered for you.No, you cannot e-file without an Aadhaar number. If you do not have an Aadhaar, you need to apply for one and quote the Aadhaar enrolment number at the time of e-filing.Only a resident Indian can sign up for an Aadhaar number in India. Those who have lived outside India for more than six months or 182 days in the last one year do not need to quote Aadhaar. However, if you hold an Aadhaar card, it is advisable to link it now.You need to go to the income tax department website and fill in your name according to your PAN and Aadhaar card, and give your Aadhaar number. In case of a mismatch, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. If there is a date of birth mismatch, you can update the same on the UIDAI website. Alternatively, you can fill up an online application to correct information on the PAN card.In this case, you need to double check if you are entering the correct PAN. If you still see the message, it could be because the name or date of birth mentioned in the documents do not match. You can make an online application for the same or rectify it on the official website of UIDAI.Yes there is a direct link to link your Aadhaar card and PAN. You are not required to have an account on the department website for the same.If you are returning to India and plan to be here for more than 182 days, you need to get your Aadhaar done in India.

You might fall in the taxable income bracket in the future and you may have to pay tax then, this is why it’s better that you apply for an Aadhaar card and link it anyway.