How to link Aadhaar card with driving licence?

Aadhaar card is a unique identification number that is issued by UIDAI according to the Aadhaar Act. It serves as a proof of identity for residents of the country. It is important to note that Aadhaar does not serve as a proof of citizenship, but is a proof of residence and identity. The government strives to ensure that the beneficiaries of social welfare schemes are genuine, and this can be verified through an Aadhaar card. Every individual in the country should apply for Aadhaar; even a new-born baby can be enrolled for Aadhaar. You can make an application for a new Aadhaar at an enrolment centre nearest to you.

Aadhaar linking is mandatory for some things like filing income tax returns. The government has laid out a simple and easy process for residents for driving licence Aadhaar link. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is responsible for issuing driving licences and the government strives to link Aadhaar with driving licence and it can easily be done online.

How to Link Aadhaar with Driving Licence Online

If you want to know how to link Aadhaar with driving licence, you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

- Visit the official website of the road transport department of your state or union territory.- Now click on Link Aadhaar button.- From the drop-down menu, choose the Driving Licence option.- Provide your driving licence number and then click on Get Details tab.- You will see the details of your driving licence on the screen.- Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar card number and your registered mobile number.- You need to ensure that your mobile number is the same as the one registered with UIDAI at the time of filling the Aadhaar enrolment form.- Now click on Submit.- You will now receive an OTP on your mobile number which you will have to enter and click on confirm.

- After these details are confirmed, you will receive a confirmation message on your email ID and mobile number.

Importance of linking Driving Licence to Aadhaar Card

There are many benefits of Aadhaar link to driving licence. There have been many instances of an individual illegally owning more than one driving licence and misused it. The road transport laws clearly state that an individual cannot register more than one driving licence. This means every individual in the country can have only one driving licence which is valid across different states in the country. With the linking of driving licence and Aadhaar, the government aims to restrict the illegal possession of more than one driving licence by an individual.

The licences that have not been linked to Aadhaar within a specific time period could be automatically deactivated. Individuals who are holding more than one driving licence can surrender it to the road transport department. Once the process is in place, it will help track down multiple and fake driving licence holders. When you link your Aadhaar card with driving licence, the government can ensure seamless functioning of the state transport department, and track multiple and fake licence holders. It will also become easier to track licence holders in case of accidents or theft of a vehicle. The government will be able to identify vehicle owners based on their Aadhaar card and licence.

FAQs

