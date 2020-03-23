How to handle coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala way

The Kerala government is taking all efforts to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic with its alert monitoring, awareness campaign, setting up of testing centres, providing quality healthcare services and more, said health minister KK Shailaja.

The attempt of Pinarayi Vijayan’s government to bring about a behavioural change is “gaining traction across the State and is also being picked up by the national media,” said Shailja in an article written for The Hindu.

The state has 67 reported coronavirus cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is what the Kerala government is doing to handle the coronavirus pandemic:

Preparation in advance to fight the outbreak

The Kerala government had come up with a set of guidelines before the COVID-19 outbreak happened in India. Discussions on how to address the situation started as early as mid-January. When various countries started confirming cases, Kerala was the first state to draft measures for its containment, said Shailaja.

Alertness

The state government took more stringent measures after the first COVID-19 case reported in the state. Since then, the government has become more vigilant and taken proactive measures to trace people who have had primary and secondary contact with those who tested positive, the health minister said.

After vigorous tracing, the state government found that 719 people had come in contact with the first case. It then tightened the norms for people returning from other countries, she added.

Strict action

After positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state, the government started taking strict action against all those who were not revealing their travel history.

Checking

The Kerala government cancelled big religious ceremonies and started checking people at different entry points to the State. It has stationed healthcare workers at all check posts on roads to check travellers for the virus before they enter the city, said Shailaja, adding that a similar exercise is conducted for those taking trains.

Creating awareness among the mass

According to Shailaja, arrangements should be made to ensure that people have access to the dos and don’ts for self-isolation, monitoring symptoms and reporting to health facilities at the right time.

For this, the Kerala government has launched a mobile application called GoK Direct. The Disha helpline has also been used for awareness generation. It has also started the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, which advocates ideas of basic cleanliness and hygiene among people.

Setting up of testing centres

The precautionary measures and social distancing by citizens will buy a buffer period, which should be leveraged by the state government to strengthen testing facilities so that it reaches a point where a maximum number of symptomatic individuals can be tested, she said.

Judicious use of available resources

It is important to judiciously use available facilities and localise efforts, said Shailaja. It is to be ensured that people don’t go for testing without solid grounds. If they do, the public health facilities will be overwhelmed, said the state minister.

Improved public healthcare facility

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a scenario where people are relying on government facilities to be quarantined and tested even if they can afford private healthcare, said Shailaja. Giving an example of the Agra woman who reportedly resisted being isolated at a public health facility because “the sight of the unhygienic toilets made her retch”, she said - with a system that cannot even ensure fully functional toilets in public health centres - the COVID-19 challenges “towers over our health administration”.