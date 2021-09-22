DoT eases processes for mobile subscribers: Here's how to get mobile SIM at doorstep

The first reform is Aadhaar based e-KYC that allows subscribers to get new mobile connections online. (Representative image)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated a set of reforms that enable contactless and secured authentication for mobile subscribers in the country.

This means you can now get a new mobile connection online, get the SIM delivered at your doorsteps, the covert mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid or complete the process of know your customer (KYC) at the comfort of your home.

The move from the DoT is part of the telecom reforms approved by the Cabinet on September 15.

“As stated by Shri AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister of Communications, recently, “Telecom Reforms aim to provide world-class internet and tele-connectivity for the marginalised section.”

In a major step towards achieving this objective, the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, today issued a series of orders simplifying the KYC processes and thereby initiating the telecom reforms announced by the Cabinet on 15.09.2021,” the DoT said in a statement on September 21.

These reforms include -Aadhaar based e-KYC; self-KYC and OTP (one-time-password)-based conversion of mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa.

Currently, to obtain a new mobile connection or conversion of mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid or vice-versa, a subscriber has to undergo the KYC process that entails a visit to the retail shop along with the original documents of identity and address as proof.

In the statement, DoT said, “Online service delivery has become an acceptable norm in the recent past and most of the customer services are being offered through the internet with OTP authentication.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless services need to be promoted for the convenience of subscribers and also for ease of doing business, it said.

Take a look at the use of the three reforms announced by the telecom department:

Get new mobile connections online

- The first reform is Aadhaar based e-KYC that allows subscribers to get new mobile connections online. Under this reform, which is completely paperless and digital, the demographic details along with pictures of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers Aadhaar.

- However, the department has noted that customer consent is compulsory in case the Aadhaar is being used and demographic details are being obtained electronically from the UIDAI.

- To avail of this service, telecom service providers will be charged Re 1 per customer authentication by the UIDAI.

Get mobile SIM delivered at the doorstep

- The next reform is Self-KYC, in which a subscriber can get a mobile connection by applying online through an app/portal sitting at home/office and gets the SIM delivered at his doorstep. The required documents will be electronically verified either via UIDAI or a DigiLocker.

Switch from prepaid to postpaid via OTP based authentication

The third reform is for customers who want to switch from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa. This enables a subscriber to convert his/her mobile connection sitting at home/office via OTP-based authentication.