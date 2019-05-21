How do you change your Aadhaar photograph?

An Aadhaar card is a government identity proof which contains your biometric data and demographic information. It is a very important proof for every individual in the country and is issued by the Government of India. However, there could be a situation where you might need an Aadhaar card photo change, and there are two ways of doing it. You can do it by updating information through the Self-service Update Portal, or you can visit the enrolment centre near you. If you want to know how to change the photo in Aadhaar card, you can do so offline. There is no provision to change the photo in your Aadhaar card online.

How to Change/Update Photo in Aadhaar Card Offline



Visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre.



Download the enrolment form from the official UIDAI website.



Carefully fill up the form.



Now submit the form to the executive and provide your biometric details.



The executive present at the centre will take your photograph.



You will be required to provide the biometrics to approve your details.



Pay Rs 25 + GST to get your details updated.



You will now receive an acknowledgement slip which carries your URN.



You can use the URN to check your update status.



Write to the regional UIDAI office



Download the Aadhaar data update correction from the official website of UIDAI.



Now fill in all the required details.



Write an application to the regional office requesting them to make the change in your current Aadhaar photo. Send the application on the address mentioned below:





To successfully update your Aadhaar card, you will have to attach an attested copy of your new photo and a copy of the Aadhaar card with the application and the form.



You will receive the new copy of your Aadhaar Card at your address within 15 to 20 days once it is successfully updated.



FAQs

To update the photo on your Aadhaar card, you simply need to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. Follow the steps mentioned below to update the photo.If you are unable to submit the form in person, you can get your Aadhaar updated by writing to the UIDAI regional office. Follow the steps mentioned below to do that.UIDAI Regional OfficeKhanija Bhavan,No. 49, 3rd Floor,South Wing Race Course Road,Bangalore – 560 001

Here are some common questions answered for you.

Why is there no Aadhaar on social media?

UIDAI has already advised users to not share their Aadhaar number or any details on social media. You use credit card, PAN card or debit card as and when required but you never put them up on social media. Hence, it is advisable to avoid putting any personal details on the public domain so that there is no invasion on your privacy.

Should I give my Aadhaar number to the service provider?

There can be no harm caused if you give your Aadhaar number to the service provider. By simply knowing your Aadhaar number, no harm can be done to you. Aadhaar is like any other identity document like passport, ration card, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, etc. Further, Aadhaar identity is easily verifiable and it is more trusted. Your Aadhaar card will be verified by a fingerprint, OTP authentication, QR code or an iris scan. If somebody misuses your Aadhaar, a penalty including fine and imprisonment will be imposed.

What if somebody obtains a copy of my Aadhaar card and tries to open a bank account in my name while I am unaware of it?

It is difficult for any hacker to proceed with any illegal activity in case he/ she gets access to a copy of your Aadhaar number. It is not possible to open a bank account by submitting an Aadhaar card or its copy. The bank will have to carry out an OTP authentication or do a biometric verification before accepting the Aadhaar card for banking transactions. The bank will be held responsible if an account is opened in your name by accepting Aadhaar without a biometric. You as an Aadhaar holder will not be responsible for the bank’s fault. Till date, nothing like this has taken place.

Do agencies accept a physical copy of Aadhaar without an OTP authentication or biometric?

As per UIDAI, Aadhaar should ideally be accepted as proof of identification only after proper authentication. It is also recommended that the users opt for a QR code verification if biometric tools are not available for verification. When an agency does not follow these practices, then it will be responsible for the loss arising out of the misuse of Aadhaar.

If a fraudster knows my UID number, can he withdraw money from the Aadhaar linked bank account?

UIDAI states that it is not possible for a fraudster to withdraw money from your Aadhaar-linked bank account even if he has your Aadhaar number. By simply knowing your bank account number, one cannot withdraw money from the account. Same goes for your Aadhaar number. One needs to have an OTP, signature, check or a debit card to withdraw money from the bank. Nobody has suffered a financial loss or identity theft so far.

Is it necessary to link the bank account, PAN or demat account with Aadhaar?