How to apply for passport at nearby post office

A passport is an important document not just for travel to a foreign country but also as identity proof for citizenship. While it is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through Passport Seva Centres, the ministry also keeps providing different options to ease the passport issue process for the citizens.

As its latest initiative, the ministry has opened the registration or application of passports at local post offices. This means you can now register or apply for a passport at your nearest post office. India Post will offer this facility at many post offices across the nation.

All you need to apply for a passport is to visit the nearby post office's Common Service Centre or CSS counters.

A total of 424 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) have been set up across the country including 65 POPSKs in Aspirational Districts.

"Now it’s easy to register and apply for a passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. To know more, visit the nearest post office," India Post posted on its official Twitter handle.

"Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras are extended arms of Passport Offices and render front-end services related to passport issuance. These Kendras cover functionalities from token issuance to granting of an application for passport issue/re-issue and other services," as per passportindia.gov.in.

Passportindia.gov.in. says "Under the new system, it is mandatory for all applicants to be physically present at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) along with Application Print receipt and original documents after submitting application Online".

> You will first need to fill out and submit a passport application form online.> After submitting the online application online you can visit the nearby Post Office having Passport Seva Kendra with the Application Print receipt and original documents.> Remember, it is mandatory to visit Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra to submit your passport application.

> This application cannot be done at the Passport Office.

Check out the full list of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras