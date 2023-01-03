 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Republic Day celebrations are used to cement ties with other countries

Pranay Sharma
Jan 03, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year.

India has decided to invite Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi to be the Chief Guest for its Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26, — an honour that symbolises the growing momentum in relations between the two countries and India’s desire to enlarge its footprint in the West Asia-North Africa region.

This will be the first Republic Day celebration in two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic had led to the suspension of the function.

The two countries enjoyed a strong bond when Gamal Abdul Nasser was President of Egypt and Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister of India and were close partners in the Non-aligned Movement.

Nasser visited India in 1960 and got a tumultuous and warm reception from the government and people of India.

How Chief Guests are chosen

Over the years, invitations have been extended not only to heads of government but also to Crown Princes, ceremonial monarchs, heads of the exchequer and Supreme Court judges as well as senior members of the armed forces.