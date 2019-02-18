How productive was the 16th Lok Sabha?

The 16th Lok Sabha, which conducted sessions between June 2014 and February 2019, held its last session on February 13 after which it was adjourned sine die.

Even though the 16th Lok Sabha passed 133 Bills and 45 ordinances and worked for a total of 1,615 hours, it was the second lowest by a House that completed a full term, a report by PRS revealed.

The working hours of the 16th Lok Sabha were 40 percent lower than the average of all full-term Lok Sabha sessions, which stands at 2,689 hours.

Some of the major issues debated by this Lok Sabha were the agrarian crisis in the country, inflation and various other natural calamities.

In addition, the outgoing Lok Sabha lost 16% of its scheduled time to disruptions, better than the 15th Lok Sabha (37%), but worse than the 14th Lok Sabha (13%), the report has pointed out. The budget session 2019-20 was a complete washout with the latter half of the session ending in adjournments.

In fact, budget session 2018-19 was the least productive parliamentary session in 18 years, with the productivity of the complete session being 23 percent for the Lok Sabha and 28 percent for the Rajya Sabha.

Key Bills Passed

The 16th Lok Sabha spent 32 percent of its time on legislative business, which is higher than the average of other Lok Sabha sessions (25 percent). It passed 133 bills, most of them belonging to the Financial Sector including the GST Bill, the Bankruptcy Code and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill.

However, a total of 46 bills are set to lapse at the end of this Lol Sabha, including the Triple Talaq Bill and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The National Medical Commission Bill, the Consumer Protection Bill, the Motor Vehicles Bill, and the Trafficking Bill have also lapsed.

The PRS report also pointed out that in the budget session of 2018-19, 100 percent of demands were passed without discussion. This also happened in 2004-05 and 2013-14 during the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha respectively. At the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha also passed the interim budget of 2019-20 without debate.

No Confidence Motion

A no-confidence motion is moved when the legislators express their lack of confidence in the council of ministers. It is usually followed by a trust vote.

th

In the 16Lok Sabha, a no-confidence motion was moved against the government and discussed in the Monsoon Session of 2018. This was the 27time a no-confidence motion was discussed since the first Lok Sabha. It was discussed for 11 hours 46 minutes and was negatived thereafter.