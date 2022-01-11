How political parties are virtualising their campaigns in the face of virus and rally ban

Representative image

With the Election Commission imposing a ban on rallies and roadshows ahead of assembly elections in five states till January 15, here’s how political parties are virtualising for the poll season that kick-starts from February 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP plans to use 3D technology for virtual rallies. The party will use 3D Studio Mix technology through which leaders sitting at two different places can be shown on a podium. BJP already has more than 1.5 lakh booth-level WhatsApp groups in Uttar Pradesh, which will be used to hold these virtual rallies.

The party has already set up war rooms for campaigns at the local level and its teams are connecting with voters through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram. "We started preparing when the pandemic began because we knew that physical campaigning would be severely hit and virtual campaigning would be the only option. We have our blueprint in place and also the election material," a senior party functionary told news agency IANS.

BJP has been working on its social media war room since the last assembly elections. Since the party’s vote base is largely in rural interiors, it is inviting people to join its WhatsApp groups and its workers have been asked to go to the rural interiors and connect with voters.

Congress

After postponing all her big rallies and programmes in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now decided to connect with people digitally.

Gandhi started her virtual campaigning from last week through a programme that was broadcast on the party's Facebook, YouTube and other social media handles. In the 'Priyanka Ke Saath Live’ programme, Congress conducts Facebook Live sessions where the general secretary interacts with people.

The party plans to further expand the virtual campaign through a dialogue series on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

Bahujan Samaj Party

The BSP, with a smaller presence in the digital space, has hired a team of technical workers and social media volunteers and is taking the help of experts to reach out to people.

BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra is currently using Facebook to hold live rallies but sources claim that there is no plan yet to connect on other platforms in the virtual world. "We will show videos using vans and trucks with LED screens across Uttar Pradesh, especially in rural areas. The work done by the BSP governments will be displayed through these vehicles," said a BSP leader.

Samajwadi Party

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently demanded funds for political parties from the Election Commission to ensure better digital infrastructure amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

“The BJP has had a digital infrastructure for a long time, unlike other political parties. We will request the Election Commission to strengthen the digital platforms of other parties so that they can come in a position to compete with the BJP. In case there is a need for digital rallies, we need to ensure that other parties are also having good digital infrastructure,” News18 quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

According to news agency IANS, Samajwadi Party has started a website to reach out to people, where it will webcast virtual rallies of important leaders.

This year, Uttar Pradesh will poll in seven phases like in 2017, from February 10 till March 7, starting from west to east. Manipur will poll in two phases like in 2017 on February 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will poll in a single phase like in 2017 but on the same day, February 14. All five state election results will be declared on March 10.

With agency inputs