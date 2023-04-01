 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How past warm and cold spells in the Arctic influenced India’s monsoon

Mongabay .
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Faced with the brevity of instrumental weather records from the Arctic (60–100 years), Kumar and colleagues pulled out a 51 cm-long sediment sample from the seafloor at Kongsfjorden, an icy archipelago in Svalbard in the Arctic, to extend the time series for sea conditions 1000 years back in time.

Research activity at Kongsfjorden on a research boat. Photo by India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR)


Warm and cold climatic spells in the Arctic, over the past 1000 years, imprinted on India’s monsoon fluctuations during that period, a climate reconstruction study finds.

Warm Arctic conditions were linked to intense rainfall over the Indian subcontinent while cold conditions in the Arctic were associated with weak spells of rain over the Indian subcontinent over the past 1000 years, say scientists at India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR).

In collaboration with Norwegian counterparts, they reconstructed the past climate history from the Arctic region that’s warming faster than any other place on the planet. The scientists say the Arctic’s influence on the short-term changes in the Indian monsoon may become more pronounced as the region experiences further warming due to human actions.

“Large Arctic variabilities (greater than 1 standard deviation over the past 1000 years) served as a dominant control on Indian monsoon fluctuations during that period.”

“We can anticipate that the monsoon will intensify alongside further Arctic warming, and the difference in precipitation between intense and weak monsoon years will also likely change,” Vikash Kumar at NCPOR’s Past Climate and Ocean Studies (PCOS) division told Mongabay-India.