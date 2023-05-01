 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

How NSA Ajit Doval is spearheading India’s parallel diplomacy

Ranjit Bhushan
May 01, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The country’s longest-serving national security advisor wears many hats. And he's now playing the role of a strategic troubleshooter

How NSA Ajit Doval is spearheading India’s parallel diplomacy

Some would say national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is India’s most important public servant, and the man closest to prime minister Narendra Modi.

Undoubtedly, Doval is India’s intelligence and security czar, and the most hands-on one that the country has seen in recent times.
Intelligence, however, is just one of the hats Doval wears. What is new is that he is also, virtually, the boss of a parallel foreign office, whose diplomacy is creating waves, meeting the demands of a fast-emerging geopolitical entity like India.

In the last few months, his diplomatic sway has seen him in the thick of things on multiple fronts. Consider the following:

In April, on a visit to New Delhi, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that her country would like Indian officials like NSA Ajit Doval to visit Kyiv just as he had visited Moscow. “We expect the visit of Mr Ajit Doval…to coordinate a special security mechanism,” she said.