coronavirus

How much time will it take India to vaccinate 70% population and get Herd Immunity?

India being the second-most populous country after China, has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.06 crore people till March 18, 2021. But reports suggest this figure represents only 2.3% of India’s 135.5 crore population. Full vaccination which is inclusive of both the doses has been given to merely 0.5% of the total population. According to reports at this rate, India will take 10.8 years to administer both the doses to 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity

