How Madhya Pradesh emerged on top of Vaccination Chart on June 21: Three times more jabs given in Indore than in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh emerged as the big success story of the blockbuster vaccination day on Monday recording over 16 lakh jabs. The Indore district alone recorded nearly 2.2 lakh jabs, nearly three times the number recorded by Delhi on June 21.

“Madhya Pradesh had set a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people today. But seeing the capability of Madhya Pradesh, the Centre sent us five lakh extra doses. I am thankful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. This is a win for our janbaghidari model,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The highest figure achieved by Madhya Pradesh earlier was 4.9 lakh on June 14.

On Monday, after Indore, Bhopal District recorded over 1.37 lakh doses. Ujjain recorded nearly one lakh jabs. Five other districts, like Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dhar reported over 50,000 jabs each.

Madhya Pradesh in fact gave more than twice the number of jabs given today by the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

How MP did it

Madhya Pradesh had set up a special state-level control room for the exercise on Monday and over 8,000 vaccination centers were made functional for the mega exercise. The Chief Minister himself visited vaccination centers today in three districts of Datia, Bhopal and Sehore today after conducting a virtual dialogue with citizens over the last one week motivating them to get themselves vaccinated. Marathon meetings were also chaired by CM with officials on this since a week.

The government also arranged for refreshments for people at all vaccination centers, recorded their videos on the experience and propagated the same through its social media handles. People coming for vaccination were greeted with a tika at many centers by officials. All state ministers were sent by the Chief Minister to their respective constituencies to motivate people to get the jabs during the campaign.

The CM has also people taking the jabs to take a pledge to become “motivators” and convince others to take the jab too. He felicitated some child motivators too who had convinced elders to take the jabs. Special efforts were made to ensure the aged and the disabled get jabs without difficulty at the centers and they turned up in good numbers. The state also got prominent people like Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarti to issue appeals on social media to locals to get vaccinated.

The crisis management committees formed by the state government earlier at the village, block and district level also played a big part.

Campaign to Continue

The CM said the mega campaign will continue in the days to come as vaccination was the best way to beat the pandemic. He announced a special vaccination campaign on July 1, 2 and 3 as well.

“Today’s success shows that there is no doubt left in the mind of people regarding vaccination and there is no hesitancy. I visited an Scheduled Caste-dominated village Parasari in Datia district and a Scheduled Tribe-dominated village Sirali in Sehore today to find people participated in the vaccination campaign with all enthusiasm,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh, however, was slack in the past few days on vaccination, apparently preparing for Monday. While Sundays are off for vaccination and MP only recorded 692 doses on June 20, the state gave 22000 doses a day earlier on Saturday and about 15000 doses on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh has so far given a total of 1.66 crore doses, including 21 lakh second doses. Districts like Indore and Bhopal in the state faced the brunt of the second and the first wave but Madhya Pradesh has brought the Covid situation under control since earlier this month.