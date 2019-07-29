How is the BJP planning to get the triple talaq bill passed in Rajya Sabha?

The Lok Sabha last week passed the triple talaq bill, which criminalises the act of talaq-e-biddat or instantaneous triple talaq.

The contentious bill was passed even as the Opposition expressed concerns over imprisonment of the husband who engages in the act, and subsequently the procurement of maintenance by the wife whose husband has been lodged in jail.

The NDA, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lower House, could easily pass the bill. However, now it awaits the scrutiny of the Rajya Sabha, where the Opposition has more numbers.

Recently, the ruling NDA has been successful in getting controversial bills – especially the RTI Amendment Bill – passed in the Rajya Sabha despite lacking numbers in the Upper House. The RTI Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha even after the Opposition demanded that the Bill be referred to a Joint Select Committee.

While the BJP was able to pass the RTI (Amendment) Bill last week with the help of parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), will it be able to replicate its success with the triple talaq bill?

According to a report by The Times of India, the ruling BJP is banking on possible abstentions, walkouts and support from a few non-NDA, non-UPA parties. But, in this case, the challenge is steeper for the BJP, with its ally – Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) – not supporting the bill.

Besides, political parties are wary of the bill, with it drawing the ire of the Muslim clergy and a few political leaders from the community.

What do the numbers indicate?

The BJP floor managers are looking at various scenarios, including walkouts by the AIADMK and the TRS. Both the parties had not opposed the bill in Lok Sabha, but their numbers were of little consequence. Support from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s BJD could be the tipping point.

For now, the NDA’s strength in the 245-member Rajya Sabha is 113 – BJP (78), AIADMK (11), JD(U) (6), Shiv Sena (3), Shiromani Akali Dal (3) and Independents plus Nominated members (12). This is assuming that the Independents and the Nominated members will vote in favour of the government during division of votes.

Read Also | What is the Shah Bano Case, and why does it still haunt the Congress?

With four vacant seats in the Upper House, the majority mark is 121. This means, the NDA needs eight more members to support it for the passage of the bill. At this point, support from BJD (7) could help the NDA cross the halfway mark.

Now, assuming that the AIADMK (11) and the TRS (6) stage a walkout, and the JD(S) decides to abstain from voting, the halfway mark drops further to 109. In this case too, support from the BJD and other fence-sitters could turn the tables around in favour of the ruling NDA.

Though the triple talaq bill has not been listed yet, it is likely to be taken up this week. Even though the BJP is strategizing to push for the passage of the bill, in the case it faces defeat, the BJP hopes to make a statement that the saffron party stands for gender equality and is determined to reform personal laws for the dignity of Muslim women.