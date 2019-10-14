App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

'How did Gandhiji commit suicide?' Gujarat school exam shocker

The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is an organisation of some self-financed schools and educational institutions getting government grants in Gandhinagar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A question in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide has shocked the Gujarat education authorities, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into it.

Another question about bootlegging in dry Gujarat has also irked the education officials.

"Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?" (how did Gandhiji commit suicide) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of 'Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul', an official said.

Besides, another question in an exam paper of Class 12 students was about "writing a letter to district police chief complaining about the rise in sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers".

"A cluster of self-financed schools and those getting grants included these two questions for internal assessment exams held on October 12. These questions are highly objectionable, and we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken after the report comes in," Gandhinagar's district education officer Bharat Vadher told PTI.

The question papers were set by the management of these schools, run under the banner of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul, and the state education department had nothing to do with it, he added.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #India #Mahatma Gandhi

