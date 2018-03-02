App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

How can you trust Indrani Mukerjea, asks Tamil Nadu Congress after Karti Chidambaram's arrest

Staging a protest at Valluvar Kottam in the city, around 200 Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP, calling Karti’s arrest a “political witch-hunt”. The protesters held posters, accusing the BJP of trying to “divert attention from its scams”.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Congress leaders on Thursday questioned the “mental status” of former INX Media Ltd director Indrani Mukerjea, whose confessional statement led to the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son in the FIPB approval case.

Staging a protest at Valluvar Kottam in the city, around 200 Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP, calling Karti’s arrest a “political witch-hunt”. The protesters held posters, accusing the BJP of trying to “divert attention from its scams”.

Questioning the veracity of Indrani’s statement, Congress leader Peter Alphonse said, "How can you trust the statement of Indrani Mukerjea? Her mental status is questionable. She has been in jail for two years. Her statement is questionable in court of law. This is a case of political vendetta.”

Echoing his party colleague’s views, ‘Karate’ Thiagarajan said: "There are five IAS officers who facilitated the FIPB deal. How come their names are not in the FIR? How can one trust the veracity of Indrani’s statement?"

Read More

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Indrani Mukerjea #Karti Chidambaram

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC