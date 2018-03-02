How can you trust Indrani Mukerjea, asks Tamil Nadu Congress after Karti Chidambaram's arrest

Congress leaders on Thursday questioned the “mental status” of former INX Media Ltd director Indrani Mukerjea, whose confessional statement led to the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son in the FIPB approval case.

Staging a protest at Valluvar Kottam in the city, around 200 Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP, calling Karti’s arrest a “political witch-hunt”. The protesters held posters, accusing the BJP of trying to “divert attention from its scams”.

Questioning the veracity of Indrani’s statement, Congress leader Peter Alphonse said, "How can you trust the statement of Indrani Mukerjea? Her mental status is questionable. She has been in jail for two years. Her statement is questionable in court of law. This is a case of political vendetta.”

Echoing his party colleague’s views, ‘Karate’ Thiagarajan said: "There are five IAS officers who facilitated the FIPB deal. How come their names are not in the FIR? How can one trust the veracity of Indrani’s statement?"