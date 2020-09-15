'How can Mughals be our heroes?' Yogi Adityanath renames Mughal Museum after Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The museum under construction in Agra will be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. The symbols of slavery mentality have no place in new Uttar Pradesh. Our hero is Shivaji Maharaj. Jai Hind Jai Bharat," the UP Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"How can Mughals be our heroes?" the chief minister asked.

During a review meeting of Agra division, Adityanath said that his government "always nurtured nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with."

He said that the very name of Maratha warrior Shivaji will invoke a "feeling of nationalism and self-esteem".

Adityanath also directed officials to complete the remaining work of Agra Smart City Project at the earliest, saying this project is among his government's priorities and should be taken up with the utmost urgency.

At present, there are a total of 22 ongoing projects worth over Rs 50 crore each. Out of these 11 projects are in Agra, five in Firozabad, four in Mathura and two in Mainpuri, the government's official statement said.

Last year, Adityanath had renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. A fortnight ahead of the 'Kumbh Mela', the Centre has approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

After Allahabad, the UP government had also renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and the historic Mughal Sarai town of Chandauli district as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

(With inputs from PTI)