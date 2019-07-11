App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing society in Mumbai challenges steep hike in parking fine

The civic body has steeply increased the fine for parking vehicles on roads outside authorised parking lots. The fine amount now ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the type of vehicle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A housing society in south Mumbai has moved the Bombay High Court against "excessively harsh" rules about towing and parking announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently.

The petition, filed by the Chandralok B Society and its resident Jignesh Shah, termed the BMC's decision as "unconstitutional" and called it "an exercise of power to hold citizens to ransom and forever keep them in terror only to enhance its revenue".

The 1,000 per cent rise in fine lacks rationale and it should be held as illegal, it added.

The administration, having done nothing to provide adequate parking facilities, cannot now seek to punish vehicle owners, the petition stated.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

