 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Housing prices: Here's what builders expect in 2023

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

As many as 341 real estate developers from various parts of the country participated in the joint survey conducted during the last two months.

Representative image.

Around 58 percent of developers expect housing prices to increase this year because of rise in input costs, while 32 percent builders feel it will remain stable, according to a survey.

According to the 'Real Estate Developers Sentiment Survey', by Realtors apex body CREDAI, real estate consultant Colliers India and property research firm Liases Foras, 43 per cent of developers expect residential demand to remain stable in 2023, while 31 per cent feel the demand would increase up to 25 per cent.

As many as 341 real estate developers from various parts of the country participated in the joint survey conducted during the last two months.

"An overwhelming 58 per cent of the developers feel that housing prices are likely to rise in 2023 amidst volatile input costs, economic uncertainties and sustained inflation rates," the report said.

However, the survey revealed that about 32 per cent of the developers believe that the prices will remain stable in 2023.

Housing prices have been on the rise over the last few quarters, led by robust housing demand as well as rise in input costs, the report said.