Housing Ministry Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to be appointed as next chief secretary of UP

File image of IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra (Image: PIB)

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will be appointed as the next chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, according to an official order issued by the Centre on December 29.

Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of UP cadre, would be replacing IAS officer Rajendra Kumar Tiwari. The latter, also a UP cadre officer of 1985-batch, was serving as the state's chief secretary since August 2019.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the repatriation of Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP: 1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh," said the order issued by the Government of India.

Mishra, 60, assumed charge as secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs since June 2017. He was also the chairman of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Mishra would take charge as the UP chief secretary days before the state is expected to go to polls. The assembly elections across 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held early next year.

Over the past three decades, Mishra has held several posts in the central and Uttar Pradesh governments. In terms of education, he holds a B Tech degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and an MBA degree in international business from the University of Western Sydney.