House collapses in east Delhi, two injured

Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on January 5, a Delhi Fire Service official said.The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
First Published on Jan 5, 2020 05:49 pm