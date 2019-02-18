Host of measures to ensure India's cars are safer from this year

Government is leaving no stone unturned to improve road safety scenario with alerts for seatbelt, reverse parking and speeding, besides every car having to pass front, side and lateral crash tests becoming mandatory from this year.

"The aim behind introducing mandatory safety features in cars is to ensure that the vehicle should not be the reason for anyone's death," a senior government told The Times of India.

He said that steps like day light-running lights for two-wheelers and anti-lock braking system (ABS) have been made compulsory to "avoid skidding" and "protect riders from being hit due to visibility issue".

While ABS, frontal/lateral car crashing test and alert for seat belt or airbag will be mandatory for existing cars from April 2019, they have been mandatory for new cars since 2017-18. Protection of pedestrians and vulnerable road users (of pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders) and side door in auto will be made mandatory from 2020.

Government also plans to make automatic braking and electronic stability system mandatory from 2023.

While 26,869 car occupants were killed in road accidents in 2017, the number of vulnerable road users who were killed was over 72,000 as per government data.