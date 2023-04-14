Hospitalisation rate low despite increase in cases, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The hospitalisation rate due to COVID-19 remains low in the national capital despite a recent spurt in cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Delhi recorded 1,527 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Only 231 of the 7,945 beds in the city's dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied, it said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ambedkar Jayanti event at the Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal said, "We are taking care of the increasing number of corona cases. The cases are not serious and people are not requiring hospitalisation.

"If needed, then appropriate steps will be taken."