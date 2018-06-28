App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hospital fined Rs 5 lakh for keeping brain dead boy 'alive': Report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The State Consumer Redressal Commission (DSCRC) fined a Delhi-based hospital for not taking written consent from the family before putting a teenager on life support, according to a report by The Times of India.

The 14-year-old, named Prashant, was admitted to Batra Hospital Medical Research Centre in 2006 after his symptoms showed fever and typhoid.

The boy was declared dead a month later, but the boy's family alleged that the hospital did not tell them that he was brain dead, which had happened the month he was admitted.

The commission's judicial member, NP Kaushik, stated that in spite of the neurologist declaring "no clinical features of brain stem activity" the boy's parents were kept in dark.

"They (the parents) were never explained the role of a ventilator in the case of a patient who is brain dead," Kaushik said.

"Till the complainants were paying money to the hospital they kept the boy on the ventilator. They deliberately kept the hope of the complainants alive by telling them that Prashant could miraculously come alive," he added.

After going through the case details, a panel of doctors from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital concluded that Prashant's case was "appropriately managed."

"It is a matter of common knowledge that a 'brain dead' condition is irreversible. It is at this stage that organ harvesting is done," the panel observed.

Kaushik stated that the teenager's parents had suffered mental agony and should be compensated.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #Delhi #India #Trending News

