English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Horticulture project in Himachal gives new lease of life to farmers

    About 6,000 hectares of land has been identified in 28 development blocks of seven districts of Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, which will benefit more than 25,000 farmer families under the main project.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    (Representational mage)

    (Representational mage)

    Fields abandoned in lower hills of Himachal due to wildlife menace and lack of irrigation are now dotted with fruit trees under a horticulture project that provides for composite solar fencing and subsidy on agricultural equipment.

    Kaihdru village on the Shimla-Hamirpur National Highway is once such village which has come alive with lush pomegranate orchards.

    Farmers Prakash Chand and Ramesh Chand of Kaihdru are a happy lot as their sweet lime and pomegranate plants have started bearing fruits.

    Madan Lal, a horticulturist, said his family was upset due to crop damage by wild animals. However, the situation changed when the family switched to fruit crops.