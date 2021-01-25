Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Shortly after hoisting the tricolour flag in the national capital a day before India's 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on January 25 expressed hope that "we will get rid of the virus this year".

The CM also termed the COVID-19 pandemic as the most difficult phase for the national capital.

"People lost jobs, it was tough for the government too as no tax was received and we wondered how to pay salaries to our employees," Kejriwal said.

Discussing the pandemic situation in Delhi, the CM said, doctors in Delhi came up with 'home isolation' after observing how treatments for COVID-19 was done in developing countries.

"In developed countries, patients were lying on the floor in corridors; we studied it and understood that everyone who got sick was taken to the hospital even with mild symptoms," he said, adding that more than 3 lakh people have recovered from the virus in Delhi.

Plans ahead

According to the CM, the goal of the government will now be to ensure that every citizen of Delhi receives a health card. This card will have the entire health history of an individual, including the medical tests they have undertaken, the report said.

The chief minister said the Yamuna river clean-up project is running in time and the government would give flats to slum dwellers in coming years.