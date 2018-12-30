Hope sanitation prevails along with reverence: PM Modi on Kumbh Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he hoped sanitation will be maintained along with reverence at Kumbh Mela in January, saying it will send a positive message far and wide. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the last this year, he said this time much emphasis is being laid on cleanliness during Kumbh.

"If during the course of this event sanitation prevails along with reverence, then it will lead to a positive message reaching far and wide," the Prime Minister said.

He said, Kumbh Mela is also a huge medium of self discovery, where every visitor experiences a unique feeling and learns to look at the worldly things from a spiritual perspective.

"This can be a huge learning experience especially for the youth," he felt.

The Kumbh Mela will commence from January 15 at Prayagraj.

The Mela draws lakhs of pilgrims over the course of approximately 55 auspicious days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Referring to Republic Day celebrations, the PM said this time South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest as India also celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our revered Bapu and South Africa shared an unbreakable bond. It was South Africa, where Mohan (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) transformed into the 'Mahatma'. It was in South Africa, where Mahatma Gandhi had started his first Satyagraha and stood rock steady in protest of apartheid," Modi said.

He also said that at times when government organisations are described as a 'regulators', Food Safety and Standard Authority of India has been working beyond this brief for public awareness and public education.