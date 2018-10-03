Hope NOTA does not cross majority mark in the next Bihar elections: BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha

BJP ally and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha created a flutter in the ruling alliance as he cited recent cases of kidnapping and murder in Bihar to wonder if the option of "Nota" (none of the above) will get a majority of votes in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), tweeted, "Hope it does not happen that Nota crosses the majority mark in the next elections in Bihar."

His sarcastic tweet came after the body of a bank manager was recovered from forests in a Jharkhand district. He was kidnapped from Nalanda last week.

Kushwaha also referred to the killing of a businessman kidnapped from Muzaffarpur district of the state. His body was recovered yesterday.

He has often expressed concern over law and order situation in the state where another BJP ally JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, is in power.

The relations between the two BJP allies have been far from cordial, prompting the speculation whether Kushwaha may join the anti-BJP front in Bihar.

He has though said he would work for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His party had won three seats in alliance with the BJP in 2014 when Kumar was not with the saffron party.