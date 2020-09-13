Hope justice will be given to me, says actor Kangana Ranaut after meeting Maharashtra Governor



#WATCH I met Governor Koshyari & told him about unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/aZRohVVUhi

— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Stating that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari listened to her "as a daughter", actor Kangana Ranaut, who met him at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, said she appraised him about the "unjust treatment" she had received.

Ranaut's meeting came against the backdrop of her tiff with the Shiv Sena, one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra, over her comments on Mumbai Police's tackling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, as also her likening the financial capital to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9, the day when the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had razed parts of her Bandra office, which the civic body claimed were built 'illegally'.

Earlier on September 13, during his address to the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured people that along with the COVID-19 crisis, he would fight the political crisis too. "I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," he stated.