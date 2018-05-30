Hope issue of ban on 'Kaala' release in Karnataka will be solved: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth today expressed hope that the issue of a ban on the release of his upcoming film "Kaala" in Karnataka will be solved amicably by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

Miffed with his comments on the Cauvery row, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce yesterday decided not to allow the screening of the film, which is slated to release on June 7.

The Karnataka film industry is upset with Rajinikanth's reported statement that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka, it should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing.

Speaking to reporters here prior to his visit to Tuticorin to meet survivors of a police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors last week, Rajinikanth said the Karnataka chamber was part of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

"The Karnataka chamber is part of the South Indian Film Chamber (of Commerce). Definitely they will intervene and solve it amicably," he said.

KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu had said yesterday that it has been decided not to screen Rajinikanth's film in Karnataka.

"A decision has been taken that Rajinikanth's movie will neither be distributed nor screened anywhere in Karnataka," he had said.