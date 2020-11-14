PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope gloom of pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, Sonia Gandhi wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

She expressed hope and prayed that "a million lamps illuminating India and our hearts on this festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress being caused to fellow citizens”.

She appealed to people to adhere to all the pandemic-related guidelines and precautions as they celebrate.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished fellow citizens on Diwali.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 05:31 pm

