Air India flights to Hong Kong cancelled till April 24 amid China's COVID restrictions

Air India has cancelled flights to Hong Kong between April 18-April 23, 2022, due to 'restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector', as per an update shared by the airline on Twitter.

Earlier, Hong Kong had banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official had said.

“The three passengers on Air India’s AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival,” the official said.

All international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong.

Air India flights from New Delhi and Kolkata have been banned till April 24 by the Hong Kong government, the official added.

Regular international flights resumed in India on March 27 after a two years’ hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.