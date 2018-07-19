App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars drives in updated Jazz at Rs 7.35 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India today launched an updated version of its premium hatchback Jazz with price starting at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The four petrol trims of the new model are priced from Rs 7.35 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh, while the three diesel variants are tagged between Rs 8.05 lakh and Rs 9.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"The new Jazz offers amazing value and will surely create fresh excitement in premium hatchback segment," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director sales and marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

In line with changing customer preferences in favour of automatics, the new Jazz is now being offered with advanced CVT technology across the petrol range to cater to larger number of customers opting for automatic transmission cars, he added.

Honda has so far sold 1,28,197 units of Jazz in India.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 06:20 pm

