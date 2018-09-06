App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Homosexuality not a crime, but do not support same-sex marriages: RSS

However, he maintained the Sangh's old stand and said gay marriage and such relationships were not "compatible with nature". "These relationships are not natural, so we do not support this kind of relationship.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homosexuality is not a crime, the RSS said Thursday, while maintaining that it does not support same-sex marriage as it was "not natural". The comments came on a day the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised part of Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.

"Like the Supreme Court's verdict, we also do not consider this (homosexuality) as a crime," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'prachar pramukh' Arun Kumar said in a statement. 'Prachar pramukh' is the designated spokesperson of the Sangh.

First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:50 pm

#Arun Kumar #Current Affairs #India #Politics #RSS

