you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Home Minsiter Amit Shah visits family of J-K inspector killed in Anantnag terror attack

Amid tight security arrangements, Amit Shah visited the family in Bal Garden area of the city.

Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27 visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Bal Garden area of the city.

The area was cordoned off for the home minister's visit.

Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Khan is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one.

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, officials had said.

Even in that condition, the officer kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed, they had said.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:43 am

tags #Anantnag terror attack #India

