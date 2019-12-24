Home Ministry withdraws 72 companies of CAPF from J&K

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on December 24, decided to withdraw 72 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported.

One such company has about 100 personnel. These units are drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB.

As per the order issued on December 23, while 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back.

About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.

The move comes over four months after the government decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to J&K.

Earlier in the day, a high-level review meeting on J&K was held to discuss development matters and the security situation in the newly carved out union territory, officials told the agency.

The meeting was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and attended among others by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, senior security advisor in Ministry of Home Affairs on J&K, and K Vijay Kumar among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the meeting for sometime, the officials said. They added that Kumar was scheduled to travel to the union territory soon and take stock of the situation.

A number of restrictions, which were imposed when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made on August 5, have subsequently been lifted. However, the curb on internet usage continues to be in force.