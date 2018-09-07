App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:06 PM IST

Home Ministry utilised 49.14% of total allocated budgetary funds of 2018-19

This was disclosed at a meeting where Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the budget expenditure of the Home Ministry for the current fiscal.

The Home Ministry has utilised 49.14 percent of the total allocated budgetary funds in the first five months of this fiscal, officials said.

The Home Ministry has utilised 49.14 percent of the funds till date April to September 7, 2018) out of the total budget of Rs 93,171.61 crore for 2018-19, an official said.

The home minister, while expressing satisfaction at the pace of expenditure, directed the officials to maintain greater focus on capital expenditure and schemes and ensure full utilisation of allotted budget grants.
tags #Economy #India

