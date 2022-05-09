English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Home Ministry to introduce e-census, says will shape the policies of the next 25 years

    Amit Shah further said that the birth and death register will be linked to the Census and by 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)


    Amit Shah on May 9 said that the home ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific, the next census will be an e-census.

    "Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific. The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said while inaugurating the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam.

    He added that the next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years.

    "The next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. I and my family will be the first to fill all details online in the software when it is launched," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said that the census has an important role in policymaking.

    "Only census can tell what is the status of development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities & villages," he said.

    "After birth, the details will be added to the Census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked, Shah added.

    He further said that the birth and death register will be linked to the Census and by 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Census #e-census #Home Ministry #India
    first published: May 9, 2022 07:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.