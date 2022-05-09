Home Ministry to introduce e-census, says will shape the policies of the next 25 years

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

Amit Shah on May 9 said that the home ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific, the next census will be an e-census.

"Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific. The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said while inaugurating the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam.

He added that the next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years.



The next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. I and my family will be the first to fill all details online in the software when it is launched: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

"The next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. I and my family will be the first to fill all details online in the software when it is launched," he said.

He said that the census has an important role in policymaking.

"Only census can tell what is the status of development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities & villages," he said.

"After birth, the details will be added to the Census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked, Shah added.

He further said that the birth and death register will be linked to the Census and by 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically.





