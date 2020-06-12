MHA order on payment of wages: SC says no coercive action against employers till July end; asks them to negotiate settlement with workers

The Supreme Court has directed employers to to negotiate with workers on the matter - regardless of Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) directives on payment of full wages during the lockdown period.

Bench of Justices LN Rao, SK Kaul and BR Gavai, hearing multiple petitions on the issue through video conferencing on the MHA notice dated March 29, directing all employers to pay workers’ wages with no deduction during lockdown – even if their businesses are shut.

Reading the order Justice Bhushan said: "No industry can survive without the workers. Thus employers and employee need to negotiate and settle among themselves. If they are not able to settle it among themselves, they need to approach the concerned labour authorities to sort the issues out."

"We directed no coercive action to be taken against employers. Our earlier orders will continue. A detailed affidavit has to be filed by Centre in last week of July. Negotiation between employees and employers to be facilitated by state government labour departments'," it directed.

The SC also directed employers to set a date for settlement which may be effected by the MHA; asked for the settlement to be published for benefit of all employees; has asked state governments and labour commissioners to facilitate the exercise; and stated that workers willing to continue work should be allowed to do so regardless of progress on the settlement.

Further, the apex court's previous stay on coercive action will continue till settlement is reached.

The case will next be heard during the last week of July.

The MHA had issued the order on March 29 issued an order directing employers to pay wages to workers without any deduction even while their businesses remain closed during the lockdown.

This was however met with resistance and several business owners and employers approached the Supreme Court for relief as the MHA order threatened action against those found in violation. Industry bodies had also opposed the MHA order citing their own cash flow issues as the reason behind their inability to make timely wage payments.

As per the petition filed by the MSMEs, they have challenged the MHA notice saying that they are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. They have further appealed to the SC that MSMEs be allowed to pay the employees 70 percent less and argued that the government should take care of the rest, utilising the funds collected by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation or the PM Cares Fund or through any other government fund.

Following multiple petitions on the matter, the Supreme Court on May 15 restrained the government from taking any coercive action against such companies.

On May 18, the Centre withdrew its earlier order directing employers to ensure payment of wages to workers even if their businesses remain shuttered during the ongoing lockdown – as a temporary measure for 54 days.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

During its first hearing on the matter on June 4, the apex court while reserving its order had granted liberties to all the parties to file their response within three days. On the same day, Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing MHA, submitted a short note on validity of the March 29 notification.