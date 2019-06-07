App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home Ministry official discusses Amarnath Yarta arrangements with J&K Governor S P Malik

Kumar, who was accompanied by senior intelligence officers, briefed the governor regarding the foolproof arrangements being made for the pilgrimage, including en-route facilities for the devotees and security issues, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik here on Friday and discussed about the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin next month.



The additional secretary informed Malik about the extensive meetings with the state police, intelligence agencies and the officers of the state administration, the spokesperson said.

The officers also informed the governor about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken at the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and observations of the arrangements, the spokesperson added.

The pilgrimage is beginning on July 1.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

